Teresa Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star took to Instagram Stories in March 2021 to share some behind-the-scenes snaps of her new ink, courtesy of artist Ashley Hsiung. The script tattoo says “sempre insieme,” which is Italian for “always together.”

The Housewife was accompanied by her daughter Gia Giudice for the appointment, which took place four years after Teresa’s mother Antonia Gorga’s death.