Whitney Wild Rose and Justin Rose

Stop and smell the roses! The Bravo personality and her hubby got matching roses on their forearms, playing off of their last name. “🌹WILD ROSE’S🌹. Here’s to the man who made me a momma. Love you @jmrose24,” the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star captioned her Instagram post, tagging tattoo artist Cody Barker.