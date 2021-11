Anya Taylor-Joy

The Queen’s Gambit star served as the maid of honor in her friend Ivy Getty‘s wedding to Tobias Alexander Engel in November 2021. “Being by your side all these years and your maid of honour has been nothing short of a privilege and your existence, nothing short of a miracle,” Taylor-Joy wrote via Instagram one day after the ceremony. “I am so PROUD of the woman you’ve become. If you’re ever in any doubt- I have loved you and will love you, forever.”