Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson

Feathers and rhinestones and bling, oh my! The sisters served up all the glitz and glam for their friend Stephenie Andrews’ wedding in October 2021.

The Dukes of Hazzard star stunned in a shimmering gold gown with hair and makeup that oozed Old Hollywood glamour. Ashlee, for her part, looked chic and sophisticated in a silver sequin number, which she styled with a sophisticated ponytail.