Engagement Rings

From Kate Bock to Maria Sharapova, Get All the Details on Celebrity Engagement Rings of 2021

By
Bethenny Frankel’s Engagement Ring Is Estimated at $1 Million — Details
 MEGA
8
1 / 8
podcast
LTG_Supplements_AMI_03.11.21_600x338

Bethenny Frankel

Wow Bethenny wow! The Real Housewives of New York City alum gave Us a glimpse of her massive engagement ring from new fiancé Paul Bernon while vacationing in Florida on March 23.

According to Kathryn Money from Brilliant Earth, the emerald-cut diamond, which is flanked by trapezoid side stones, is likely 8 to 10 carats. “Depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the center stone, we estimate the cost of the ring between approximately $750,000 to $1,000,000,” she tells Stylish

Frankel’s engagement follows the news that she finalized her eight-year long divorce with ex-husband Jason Hoppy

Back to top