Bethenny Frankel’s Engagement Ring Is Estimated at $1 Million — Details

Bethenny Frankel

Wow Bethenny wow! The Real Housewives of New York City alum gave Us a glimpse of her massive engagement ring from new fiancé Paul Bernon while vacationing in Florida on March 23.

According to Kathryn Money from Brilliant Earth, the emerald-cut diamond, which is flanked by trapezoid side stones, is likely 8 to 10 carats. “Depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the center stone, we estimate the cost of the ring between approximately $750,000 to $1,000,000,” she tells Stylish.

Frankel’s engagement follows the news that she finalized her eight-year long divorce with ex-husband Jason Hoppy.