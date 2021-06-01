Courtney Stodden’s 'Beautiful' Engagement Ring Is Worth an Estimated $200K

Courtney Stodden

A stunning sparkler! The model announced their engagement to Chris Sheng on Sunday, May 30, taking to Instagram to show off their blinding bauble.

“I said yes……OH and the ring made me gag it’s so beautiful 🔥😍💎#engaged #stopasianhate #diamondsareagirlsbestfriend,” Stodden captioned their post, giving a clear view at the cushion cut diamond, which was surrounded by a halo.

Kathryn Money from Brilliant Earth estimates that the five to six carat stone is worth $125,000 to $200,000.