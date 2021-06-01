Engagement Rings

From Kate Bock to Maria Sharapova, Get All the Details on Celebrity Engagement Rings of 2021

Courtney Stodden’s 'Beautiful' Engagement Ring Is Worth an Estimated $200K
Courtney Stodden

A stunning sparkler! The model announced their engagement to Chris Sheng on Sunday, May 30, taking to Instagram to show off their blinding bauble.

“I said yes……OH and the ring made me gag it’s so beautiful 🔥😍💎#engaged #stopasianhate #diamondsareagirlsbestfriend,” Stodden captioned their post, giving a clear view at the cushion cut diamond, which was surrounded by a halo.

Kathryn Money from Brilliant Earth estimates that the five to six carat stone is worth $125,000 to $200,000. 

