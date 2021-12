Farrah Aldjufrie

A beautiful bauble! Kyle Richard’s eldest daughter announced her engagement to Alex Manos in November 2021, taking to Instagram to show off her ring. “Beyond grateful for you I love you so much @mralexmason🤍😭😆🥺🥰,” she captioned her post.

According to jewelry expert Mark Broumand, the brilliant-cut center stone appears to be around five or six carats set on a micropavé band. “I would estimate this ring costs around $170,000,” he added.