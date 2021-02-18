Jenni ‘JWOWW’ Farley

Gym, tan, let Us see that bling! The Jersey Shore star flashed her oval-cut engagement ring from fiancé Zach Caprinello via Instagram on Tuesday, March 9. She captioned the post, “On 2.27 I said yes on the top of the Empire State Building.”

Kathryn Money from Brilliant Earth tells Us that the ring appears to be around 3.5 carats and is set on a diamond-adorned yellow gold band. Depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the center stone, she estimates that the ring costs somewhere between $35,000 and $50,000.