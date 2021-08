Jo De La Rosa

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum revealed that her boyfriend, Taran Gray Peirson, popped the question on August 1, sharing a picture of her stunning sparkler via Instagram.

According to Kathryn Money from Brilliant Earth, the bauble appears to feature a 1.75 to 2.25-carat oval-shaped diamond. “Depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the stones, we estimate the cost of the ring between approximately $20,000 to $30,000,” she told Us.