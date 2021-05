Kat Dennings

Whirlwind romance! Just a week after going public with her relationship, Kat Dennings showed off her sparkly new engagement ring from fiancé Andrew W.K. via Instagram. “Don’t mind if I do @AndrewWK,” the 2 Broke Girls actress captioned the post.

The elegant bauble, which features a 3.5 to 4 carat emerald cut diamond with trapezoid or baguette side accents, is “approximately $90,000 to $120,000,” according to Kathryn Money from Brilliant Earth.