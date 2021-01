Kelly Gale

The Victoria’s Secret model said yes to actor Joel Kinnaman, sharing a series of pictures from the engagement in an Instagram post on January 17. According to Mike Fried, the CEO of The Diamond Pro, the bauble appears to be a beautifully simple 3-carat round or oval cut diamond set in an understated baguette. “I would estimate the value of the ring at $100,000,” Fried told Us.