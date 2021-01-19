Maria Sharapova

Though the tennis pro technically got engaged in 2020, it wasn’t until 2021 that she showed off her stunning bling from Alexander Gilkes. Kristen Trustey from Forevermark tells Us that the 7-carat emerald shaped diamond is bezel-set in a yellow gold. “Bezel-set engagement rings are simultaneously modern with a clean, minimalistic look as well as a bit vintage in feel,” she explains. “Bezel-set diamond engagement rings are also a fantastic choice for those that are very active, or athletes like Maria, as they are incredibly secure and the wearer doesn’t have to worry about prongs getting stuck on loose clothing or prongs coming loose if worn during physical activities.”