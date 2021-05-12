RHOA’s Porsha Williams’ 15-Carat Ring Is Worth an Estimated $1.25 Million

Porsha Williams

Wedding bells! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s fiancé, Simon Guobadia, announced the couples’ engagement via Instagram on cut May 10 after just one month of dating.

Guobadia, who is the estranged husband of Williams’ costar Falynn Guobadia, got quite the sparkler for his bride-to-be! According to Kathryn Money from Brilliant Earth, the bauble “appears to feature a 10 to 15-carat emerald cut diamond set on a diamond adorned white gold or platinum band.”

As for the price tag? Depending on quality, it likely costs “approximately $500,000 to $1.25 million.”