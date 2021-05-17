All the Details on Raquel Leviss’ Estimated $90,000 Ring From James Kennedy

Raquel Leviss

The Vanderpump Rules couple announced their engagement on Sunday, May 16, taking to Instagram to show off snaps from their Coachella-themed celebration and, of course, the stunning sparkler.

“James proposed at the iconic Empire Polo Fields of ‘RACHELLA’ Friday night … and I said YES! I am over the Coachella moon ✨🌵🌙#RACHELLA,” Leviss captioned her Instagram post, giving a close-up look at her brilliant cut diamond, which was set in a classic six prong solitaire setting.

Depending on the quality of the center stone, Kathryn Money from Brilliant Earth estimates the three to four-carat stone is worth between $50,000 and $90,000.