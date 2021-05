Ricki Lake

After announcing her engagement to fiancé Ross Burningham in February, the Hairspray star showed off her sparkler via Instagram on May 24.

She captioned the post: “Well, friends, he put a ring on it! #engaged to my magnificent king. I am officially the happiest woman in the land. My dear Ross, I choose you today and every day!”

According to Kathryn Money from Brilliant Earth, the 3 to 4-carat cushion-cut diamond is worth approximately $50,000 to $80,000.