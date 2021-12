Scheana Shay

A blinding bauble! The Vanderpump Rules star, who is engaged to Brock Davies, flashed her massive engagement ring while out and about July 20.

According to Kathryn Money from Brilliant Earth, the emerald-cut sparkler appears to be 10 to 12 carats and, depending on the quality of the center stone, is worth anywhere from $500,000 to $750,000.