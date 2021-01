Shirlene Quigley

On January 13, the dancer for Lizzo took to Instagram to celebrate her engagement to Tayla Parx, flashing her stunning bling. Kathryn Money from Brillian Earth tells Us that the ring appears to be feature a 1.5 carat round brilliant diamond set on a diamond adorned platinum or white gold band. Depending on the quality of the rock, she estimates that the cost would be somewhere between $10,000 and $25,000.