Abigail Breslin

She said yes! The Little Miss Sunshine star announced her engagement to Ira Kunyansky in February 2022, taking to Instagram to show off her stunning sparkler. “I was like, ‘duh,’” she captioned her post.

According to Jenny Luker, president of Platinum Guild International, the actress’ ring appears to be a three-carat round diamond on a pave band. “I would estimate this ring costs $80,000,” the jewelry designer said in a press release shared with Us Weekly.