Vicky Pattison

Stunning sparkler! The Geordie Shore star announced her engagement to Ercan Ramadan in February 2022 via Instagram.

“I choose you and I’ll choose you over and over without pause, without a doubt, in a heartbeat … It’ll always be you,” she captioned her post, which gave her followers a glimpse at her gorgeous engagement ring.

According to Mike Fried, CEO of the Diamond Pro, the reality star’s bauble appears to be “at least” eight carats and worth an estimated $300,000.