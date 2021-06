Ashley Benson

Shorter for summer! The Pretty Little Liars star freshened up her look with a little help from hairstylist Joseph Maine. “I gave her a collar bone, mid-length haircut. It’s a pretty blunt cut and I thinned out the ends,” Maine said in a press release. “This gives the illusion of layers and allows you to style these textured looks with a piece-y effect while still remaining very thick and full.”