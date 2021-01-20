Celebrity Beauty Demi Lovato, Bella Hadid and More Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2021 By Emily Rekstis January 20, 2021 Demi Lovato. Rob Latour/Shutterstock; Courtesy of Demi Lovato/Instagram 7 4 / 7 Demi Lovato Courtesy of stylist Amber Bolt, the “Skyscraper” singer debuted a pastel pink pixie on January 10. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Talks: Everything We Know So Far Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News