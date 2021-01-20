Celebrity Beauty

Demi Lovato, Bella Hadid and More Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2021

By
Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2021
Demi Lovato. Rob Latour/Shutterstock; Courtesy of Demi Lovato/Instagram
7
4 / 7
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

Demi Lovato

Courtesy of stylist Amber Bolt, the “Skyscraper” singer debuted a pastel pink pixie on January 10. 

Back to top