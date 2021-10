Hayden Panettiere

Feeling the fringe! The actress took to Instagram in October 2021 to show off her new wispy bangs. “My go to place since I was teenager,” she captioned her selfie, which was taken outside of Pink Cheeks Salon. “Cindy’s the owner and my go to girl! Her girls and Cindy herself always make me feel fresh, new and beautiful every time I see them! They’re my secret weapon.”