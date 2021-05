Kim Lee

Total transformation! The reality star turned to Bling Empire costar and hairstylist Guy Tang to turn her black hair a pretty purple hue, just in time for the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted.

“When you put me and @kimlee together we get into trouble. Introducing her new look. It was an extreme color correction that took 12 hours because she had layers of black color for years in her hair,” Tang captioned his May 2021 Instagram post.