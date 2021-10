Selena Gomez

Surprise! The Rare Beauty founder shocked fans with her shorter style when she took to TikTok in October 2021 to announce a watch party for her Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building.

Many couldn’t help but point out that the chop was reminiscent of her hairstyle in 2017. “2017lena is BACK,” one user wrote, while another added, “YOU LOOK SO GOOD WITH SHORT HAIR SELENA.”