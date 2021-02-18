Celebrity Beauty

Demi Lovato, Bella Hadid and More Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2021

Shawn Mendes Just Chopped His Hair - See the New Look!
Shawn Mendes

The singer shared his new, close-cropped look on his Instagram Stories, quipping “Goodbye, long hair!!”

