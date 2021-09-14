Storm Reid

The actress turned to her Euphoria sister Zendaya for advice before chopping her hair for the 2021 Met Gala.

“I was with her yesterday actually on the set of Euphoria, and she gave me some words of encouragement which meant a lot because she’s the queen of the Met Gala,” Reid revealed to Entertainment Tonight in September. “She was one of the first people I went to about cutting my hair, like what’d she think. And she was like, ‘You go ahead, it’s gonna look great.’ So she really gave me confidence to chop my hair off.”