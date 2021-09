Whitney Rose

Wild transformation! The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star paid a visit to hairstylist Mackenzie Rae Guzzo in September 2021 for a huge chop.

“MAJOR rehab on our @whitneywildrose. She’s had so much chemical damage done to her hair that we are in the process of making it healthy & happy again. So chop chop & full head of baby lights to get it back to a good spot so we can let it heal and grow! Love this wild rose,” Guzzo captioned her Instagram post.