Dean McDermott

The Badland Wives star revealed he ditched his hair to support a friend. “I shaved my head to raise awareness and support for my friend and Warrior @elissakalver who is kicking cancers ASS!!” he revealed via Instagram in September 2022, adding that he’s hosting a November golf tournament to raise money for cancer research. “Join us, donate or help sponsor. Cancer touches everyone’s life. Let’s help make everyone’s cancer journey a little easier.”