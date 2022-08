Doja Cat

A fresh start! The singer debuted a buzz cut via Instagram Live in August 2022, explaining to fans that she “never liked having hair.”

“I was never supposed to have hair,” the “Say So” artist told her followers. “I don’t like having hair. I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just do not like to have hair.”