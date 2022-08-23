Ireland Baldwin

A big chop! The model unveiled a platinum buzz cut via her Instagram Story in August 2022, telling her followers, “I feel more beautiful than ever.”

“Do all things that scare you,” Baldwin wrote over a photo of her new ‘do. “Do things that other people say you’ll never do. My hair was destroyed by years of bleach and modeling and bulls–t since I was 17. It’s long overdue for a restart/refresh. I’ve always wanted to do this, but I was always scared. Now that I don’t care about what other people think, I feel more beautiful than ever.”