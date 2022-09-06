Cancel OK

Tressed to Kill

Chrissy Teigen, Lea Michele and More Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2022

Fresh Cut! Jason Momoa Shaves His Head for a Good Cause
Jason Momoa. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock; Courtesy Jason Momoa/Instagram
Jason Momoa

Shave it off! The Game of Thrones alum chopped off his locks in September. Knowing that changing his iconic look would get attention, he used it as an opportunity to tell Instagram followers about the importance of reducing single-use plastics.

“I’m tired of these plastic bottles. We gotta stop [using] plastic forks, all that s–t. It just goes into our land, goes into our ocean,” Momoa said. “Just seeing things in our ocean, it’s just so sad. So please, anything you can do to eliminate single use plastics in your life.”

