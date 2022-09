Tamron Hall

New season, new ‘do! The journalist traded in her signature black pixie cut for a platinum blonde combover for The Tamron Hall Show’s season 4 premiere.

“Golden Hour Glam,” Hall wrote alongside a carousel of Instagram photos shared in September 2022. The TV personality’s new look was brought to life by hairstylist Johnny Wright. “Umm, it is a new season of the @tamronhallshow right?!?” he captioned a photo of Hall’s makeover.