Charlize Theron

Rocking what may be the coolest, most dramatic haircut of the year, the Long Shot star debuted a fresh choppy bowl cut with standout highlights. Celeb-beloved hairstylist Adir Abergel noted in the Instagram caption on September 2 that he was inspired by early images of Linda Evangelista by Peter Lindbergh. To create the edgy look, he collaborating with colorist Shannon Gallacher to keep the undercut dark while adding cool beige highlights. The duo did this using Virtue Color Kick and Restorative Treatment Mask to ensure the results were vibrant and protected.