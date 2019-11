Charlize Theron

The Long Shot star debuted her new platinum blonde locks at the American Cinematheque Awards on Friday, November 8. Her hairstylist, Adir Abergel, opened up about the change on Instagram. “Always love changing up this humans hair. New color. Swept back. New vibe,” he captioned a pic of the actress. “Tonight my friend Charlize is being honored at the American Cinematheque Awards and I could not be any prouder. Love you @charlizeafrica.”