Bryce Dallas Howard

Courtesy of hairstylist Charlie Rogers, the Jurassic World star debuted some dip-dyed pink hair to celebrate the ending of the film series on November 10. “I initially dyed my hair this color after the first Jurassic World in 2014 for a UCLA sociology class I took called, ~Hip and Cool: A Study of Distinction and Exclusion; The History of the Hipster~ I did an ethnographic field report that observed hipsters in their ‘natural habitat’ and thought it was appropriate to immerse myself in the experience 🤣⁣ ,” she explained in the accompanying caption. But this time it was all about celebrating the end of one chapter and beginning of another. “The fact that this Jurassic World adventure is coming to an end washes over me in waves. This has been a beautiful experience I’ll keep with me always.”