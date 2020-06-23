Emily Ratajkowski Just Colored Her Hair for the 1st Time and It's Bold!

Emily Ratajkowski

The always brunette model debuted fresh blonde strands courtesy of Kérastase in an Instagram video on June 23. “I’ve never colored my hair or changed the length significantly in my entire life! I’m absolutely thrilled that Kérastase gave me their blessing to become a blonde,” the brand spokesmodel said in a statement from the brand. “I just celebrated my birthday and am so happy to be coming out of quarantine with a fresh new look. Beauty is meant to be fun and expressive and this is definitely, hands down, the most fun I’ve ever had with my look before.”