Tressed to Kill

The Best Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2020: Miley Cyrus, Barbie Ferreira, Jada Pinkett Smith and More!

By
Joe Jonas The Best Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2020
 Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock; Courtesy of Joe Jonas/Instagram
73
7 / 73

Joe Jonas

The singer showed off his pink dyed buzz cut on October 3 in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Back to top