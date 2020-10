Lucy Hale

On September 28, the Pretty Little Liars alum debuted fresh red strands courtesy of hair colorist Kristin Ess, who shared a Boomerang of the look on Instagram. “@lucyhale has had every hair color under the sun EXCEPT red,” Ess wrote in the accompanying caption. “My lil colorist heart is full and now we officially know this chick looks good with any hair color 👩🏼👩🏻👩‍🎤🧚🏻👩🏼‍🦰👑 thank you for trusting me to do this (and thank you for Covid testing w me beforehand 🥰).”