Megan Rapinoe Freshens Up Her Purple Strands

Megan Rapinoe

The soccer star freshened up her grown-out strands on July 10 after quarantining due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Celeb colorist Riawna Capri spent six hours getting the new purple color just right. “After lifting to perfection, you must tone,” Capri explained, saying she combined blush, lilac and mint green hues to get it just right. “I learned this secret (Sea Glass Mint Green) from Amber Maynard Bolt,” she said. “It cancels out just enough of that flaming color to give it a soft subdued hue.”