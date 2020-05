Savannah Guthrie

On April 29, the Today show cohost shared behind-the-scenes photos from her at-home hair-dyeing experience. In the accompanying caption, she wrote, “Let’s do this. Coloring hair at home is easy with Charley on my arm and @ritahazan giving expert advice on FaceTime!!!” She used what appears to be a personalized formula to lighten up her locks with the celeb stylist on video chat and shared the finished result with followers.