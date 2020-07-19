Tiffany Haddish

The Like a Boss star shared a photo of her shaved head on Instagram on July 18, captioning it, “Just Loving my new look thought I’d share it with y’all. The best part is when water hits my head it feels like kisses from God. #sheready for more of Gods Love!” The comedian shared a video on July 8 that showed her cutting off all her hair “cause I want to see my Scalp.” She followed it up with another video “for the people that think I lost my mind.” “Why, when a woman decides, ‘Hey I’m gonna cut this hair off, because I wanna see my scalp,’ she got a mental problem?” Haddish said. “Nothing is wrong with my brain, you guys. I’m not suffering from no emotional s–t, nothing. I literally been talking about this for years.”