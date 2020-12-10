Bear Blu Jarecki

Two months after Alicia Silverstone defended her 9-year-old for being bullied, she revealed that he decided to say goodbye to his long locks. “Yes, It’s true. Bear cut his hair!! My baby’s growing up,” she wrote in an Instagram post on November 22. “I miss his hair!!!!! Was it his decision? Yes. Did I cry inside as I watched him get it cut? Maybe… but did I try to stop him? Not for one second. The reason he chose to keep it for as long as he did was because he loved it so much!!! He just wanted to try something new. Although I have a feeling he’ll find a way back to his long hair again in the future. No matter what though, I will always support my sweet, caring, and precious little boy in every decision he makes.”