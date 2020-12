Willow Smith

As part of an art insulation collaborator Tyler Cole, the “Wait a Minute!” singer shaved her head in front of a live audience on March 12. Later on, during a red table talk with her mom Jada Pinkett Smith, she said that the cut was more than just about her physical appearance. “I feel like I was just shedding a lot of history and emotional baggage. Six, seven, years of emotion, I just let it go.”