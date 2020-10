Kylie Jenner

Like mother, like daughter! Taking after her beauty mogul mom, Stormi tries to apply some lipstick to her mama in an Instagram Story on October 7, 2019. “Stormi is testing out ‘Charm’ for you guys,” the Lip Kit creator says in one of the clips. When Stormi starts to put the applicator in Jenner’s mouth, she helps her out a bit. “Not in my mouth! Only on my lips!”