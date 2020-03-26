Carey Hart

Early on into self-quarantine, the musician let his 8-year-old daughter Willow buzz his hair on Thursday, March 19. “We’re goin’ Full Metal Jacket people,” his wife Pink said in the background while recording the experience on video. “When you can’t get to a barber, you just get rid of it.”

