Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin

The Oscar winner and her daughter enjoyed the warmer weather together on July 18, 2020. “Summer with my ,” Paltrow captioned the photo, which showed the pair in swimsuits as they lay on a large sun lounge. “Beauties,” Kate Hudson commented on the pic, while Rachel Zoe, Erin Foster and Elle Macpherson all agreed that they looked like twins.

In May, Paltrow, who shares Apple and son Moses with ex Chris Martin, paid tribute to her daughter on her 16th birthday. “I can’t believe I’m actually writing these words but… happy sweet sixteen my darling girl,” she captioned a series of photos on Instagram. “You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor. I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades.”

“I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman,” she added. “Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times.”