Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Disick

On November 16, 2020, the duo sat by the fire looking cozy in tan sweatsuits from Alice + Olivia to promote the brand’s new initiative. For every pant purchased from casual line, Alice + Olivia will donate a portion of the proceeds to a certain charity. Kardashian’s chosen style benefits A Sense of Home, which is an organization that helps create homes for youth who have aged out of foster care.