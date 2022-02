Cardi B

When attending her hubby Offset’s show at Paris Fashion Week in January 2020, the Grammy Award-winning rapper rocked a mesh black catsuit from Mah-Jing Wong underneath an Adrienne Landau faux fur coat. But the real kicker was her blinged-out face mask from CoutureMask that, according to TMZ, took 36 hours to create and could be worth anywhere from $3,000 to $7,000.