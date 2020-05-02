Red Carpet

A-list Stars Look Captivating in Carolina Herrera’s Glam Gowns

By
Celebs Wearing Carolina Herrera - Natalia Dyer
 DAVID SWANSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
10
8 / 10

Natalia Dyer

In a $5,681 embroidered mini on Jan. 18.

Back to top